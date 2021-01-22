The White House has renewed its subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post newspapers, which were canceled under former US President Donald Trump over what he described as "fake news," The Hill media outlet reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The White House has renewed its subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post newspapers, which were canceled under former US President Donald Trump over what he described as "fake news," The Hill media outlet reported.

According to the portal, citing a White House source, newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden received his first copies of both dailies the morning after he was sworn into the office.

Trump engaged in an unprecedented war with the media during his tenure as the president, accusing them of biased coverage.

In October 2019, the 45th US president canceled subscriptions to the two prominent newspapers over what he believed was their "corrupt" news coverage. During his continuous spats with the media, Trump turned to Twitter to bypass the news outlets and communicate directly with the nation. Eventually, following the January 6 Capitol riot, Trump was permanently locked out from the microblogging service.

The term "fake news" became an epithet for misinformation worldwide and even entered the English dictionary in 2017, largely because of Trump.