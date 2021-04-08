White House Reviewing 5,600 New Files for Trump-Era Migrant Separations - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) A White House task force has identified and is reviewing 5,600 new files on asylum-seeking migrants who may have been separated during the Trump administration, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"They've also identified over 5,600 new files that were not reviewed and have begun the process for reviewing, cross checking those files," Psaki said in a press briefing.

The task force has had a difficult time reuniting migrant families because of inaccurate data, such as incorrect Names and dates, Psaki said.

President Joe Biden has consistently criticized the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies, especially the controversial "zero tolerance" policy under which Federal authorities separated children from their families after they illegally crossed the border.

Parents were sent to federal detention centers to await their court hearing while their children stayed in shelters operated by the Department of Health and Human Services. The policy was halted after receiving massive backlash and legal defeats, but hundreds of migrant children reportedly still remain separated from their families.

Biden created a task force to work on reuniting the separated families.