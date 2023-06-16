UrduPoint.com

White House Reviewing Findings Of Justice Dept. George Floyd Probe - Spokesperson

The White House is reviewing the Justice Department report that found the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in discriminatory and excessive use of force long before George Floyd's death in 2020, spokesperson Olivia Dalton said on Friday

Earlier in the day, a Federal investigation into the officer-involved death of Floyd in Minneapolis found that police used excessive force and discriminated against minorities years before the controversial death that took place in 2020.

"We're reviewing that report now," Dalton told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Floyd died in May 2020 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and sentenced to over 22 years in prison. The other three officers Involved were also convicted of federal civil rights violations.

Floyd's death sparked mass protests against police violence and racial injustice across the United States.

