White House Reviewing Senate Capitol Attack Report - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The White House is currently reviewing a congressional report on security failures related to the Capitol Hill riots, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, two US Senate committees published a joint report that uncovered a string of intelligence and security failures that allowed then-President Donald Trump's supporters to breach the Capitol building on January 6.

"As it relates to the report, our team is currently reviewing the report and its findings to inform our ongoing effort to ensure something like that can never happen again and what role, of course, the Federal government can play," Psaki said.

Psaki said US President Joe Biden upon taking office asked his team to review how they can improve the federal government's response to the threat of domestic terrorism.

"We'll be releasing that broader strategy soon as well," she said.

According to the 128-page report, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the US Capitol Police intelligence offices knew about preparations for violence weeks ahead of the attack - including the sharing of Capitol tunnel plans online - but they failed to convey the full scope of threat information.

As a result, the report said, the USCP did not have an operational plan for the storming and as the attack unfolded, the Capitol police command system broke down.