UrduPoint.com

White House Rolls Out New Steps To Bolster Supply Chains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 03:49 PM

White House rolls out new steps to bolster supply chains

US President Joe Biden's administration is set to roll out Thursday new steps to boost domestic production of key materials and address supply chain problems that have contributed to soaring prices over the past year

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden's administration is set to roll out Thursday new steps to boost domestic production of key materials and address supply chain problems that have contributed to soaring prices over the past year.

The plan includes new financing for ports, small manufacturers and exporters, as well as steps to increase competition in the meat industry.

The moves come on top of previously announced steps to bolster domestic production of critical computer chips that have become symbolic of the pandemic-induced shortages.

"Supply chain resilience is now an enduring national priority," as well as a "national security" issue, a senior administration official told reporters.

The programs, which span multiple agencies and will be announced later this week, include $10 billion in funding from the US Treasury Department to leverage loans to small manufacturers.

Related Topics

From Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

DPR Says Ukraine Preparing Explosions at Enterpris ..

DPR Says Ukraine Preparing Explosions at Enterprises in Mariupol, Avdiivka, Othe ..

34 seconds ago
 Ukraine Cuts Diplomatic Relations With Russia - Ze ..

Ukraine Cuts Diplomatic Relations With Russia - Zelenskyy

36 seconds ago
 UK's Johnson Calls Emergency Meeting of NATO Leade ..

UK's Johnson Calls Emergency Meeting of NATO Leaders Over Situation Around Ukrai ..

37 seconds ago
 Sanctions on Russia, Falling Markets Amid Ukrainia ..

Sanctions on Russia, Falling Markets Amid Ukrainian Crisis to Affect Germany - B ..

39 seconds ago
 Cancellation of Putin's Meeting With Pakistan's Kh ..

Cancellation of Putin's Meeting With Pakistan's Khan Not Reported - Source

13 minutes ago
 Launch of Nord Stream 2 Impossible in Short to Med ..

Launch of Nord Stream 2 Impossible in Short to Medium Term - German Economy Mini ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>