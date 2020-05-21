White House Say No Timeline Yet on Resuming Travel To-From Europe - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Trump administration does not have yet a timeline on resuming travel to and from Europe, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We don't have a timeline on that just yet," McEnany said, adding that the President Donald Trump's imminent concern is to keep Americans safe. "We don't have an announcement as to when we are going to be rolling this back."

McEnany noted that Trump is working closely the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and airline companies to ensure the safety of both, employees and the passengers.

"The President is working with TSA, he is working with airlines... to ensure that our TSA employees are safe, that those who are traveling are safe and he has had those conversations and we are keeping people safe, the TSA and the passengers as well," McEnany said.

The Trump administration banned incoming flights from China on February 2, just as the novel coronavirus pandemic was beginning to make a bigger impact on the United States. The administration later expanded the embargo to include flights from Europe and Iran.