WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Five additional countries, including the United Kingdom and France, are set to deploy additional troops to boost NATO's eastern flank over the Ukraine crisis, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"I would note that a number of our NATO allies have recently announced troop movements as well, similar to what was announced this morning," Psaki said. "The United Kingdom, France, Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands have an intent to deploy additional forces to reinforce NATO's eastern flank,"