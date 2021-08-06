White House Says 50% Of Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Covid
Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 10:22 PM
Half of the US population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House said Friday, as inoculations rise in response to the surging Delta variant of the novel coronavirus
"50% of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated. Keep going!," Cyrus Shahpar, White House Covid-19 data director, said in a tweet.