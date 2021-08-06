UrduPoint.com

White House Says 50% Of Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Covid

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 10:22 PM

White House says 50% of Americans fully vaccinated against Covid

Half of the US population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House said Friday, as inoculations rise in response to the surging Delta variant of the novel coronavirus

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Half of the US population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House said Friday, as inoculations rise in response to the surging Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

"50% of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated. Keep going!," Cyrus Shahpar, White House Covid-19 data director, said in a tweet.

Related Topics

White House All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's dirty politics ended now: Ali Muham ..

Nawaz Sharif's dirty politics ended now: Ali Muhammad

28 seconds ago
 UN Chief Appoints Swedish Diplomat Hans Grundberg ..

UN Chief Appoints Swedish Diplomat Hans Grundberg as Special Envoy for Yemen - S ..

30 seconds ago
 Afghanistan seeks Pakistan's help in 'dismantling' ..

Afghanistan seeks Pakistan's help in 'dismantling' Taliban in UNSC meeting

26 minutes ago
 Rahul repels England before India tail hits out in ..

Rahul repels England before India tail hits out in first Test

33 seconds ago
 Tourists caught out as Italy ushers in Covid 'gree ..

Tourists caught out as Italy ushers in Covid 'green pass'

11 minutes ago
 Germany's Flood Relief Fund Likely to Reach $11.8 ..

Germany's Flood Relief Fund Likely to Reach $11.8 Billion - Reports

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.