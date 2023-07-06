White House Says Actively Considering Cluster Munitions for Kiev, No Announcement Yet

The Biden administration has no announcement to make regarding sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, but the issue remains under active consideration, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Biden administration has no announcement to make regarding sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, but the issue remains under active consideration, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said on Thursday.

"Chairman (of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark) Milley indicated that is under active consideration.

I do not have an announcement to make at this time," Bates said during a press briefing when asked to confirm reports about alleged US plans to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the United States supplying cluster munitions to Kiev would represent yet "another step" in escalating the conflict in Ukraine.