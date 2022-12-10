White House Says Agrees With Congress on Need for Increased Oversight of Ukraine Aid

The White House agrees with members of Congress on the need for increased oversight of the assistance provided for Ukraine, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The White House agrees with members of Congress on the need for increased oversight of the assistance provided for Ukraine, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"We agree with members of Congress about increased oversight.

We completely agree with that, and we've already taken steps on our own to do exactly that by enhancing the Defense Attaché Office over there in Kiev, giving them additional resources and personnel to help them get a better sense of accountability and transparency on the security assistance that goes on over there," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The White House also supports more authorities and resources for inspectors general to strengthen the existing oversight of the assistance for Ukraine.