White House Says 'Always Prepared' For Potential Violence In Case Of Trump Indictment

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that the White House is always prepared for contingencies, amid concerns about the possibility of violence if former US President Donald Trump is indicted on charges related to the January 6 US Capitol riot.

"We are always prepared, I don't have anything to share beyond that," Jean-Pierre said when asked if the White House is preparing for potential violence in the wake of a possible Trump indictment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he was informed by Special Counsel Jack Smith that he was a target of the January 6 investigation. Trump said he was given four days to report to a grand jury, which "almost always means" arrest and indictment, according to the former president.

US President Joe Biden respects the independence of the US Justice Department, Jean-Pierre also said, when asked about accusations of weaponizing Federal law enforcement against political opponents.

