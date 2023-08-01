Open Menu

White House Says Archer Testimony Debunks Allegations Of Biden Business Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The White House believes that testimony delivered to Congress by former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer debunks Republicans' claims that US President Joe Biden ever discussed his son's business deals, White House spokesperson Ian Sams said.

"It appears that the House Republicans' own much-hyped witness today testified that he never heard of President Biden discussing business with his son or his son's associates, or doing anything wrong," Sams said as quoted by Fox news on Monday. "In fact, even their own witnesses appear to be debunking their allegations."

Earlier on Monday, Archer provided testimony to lawmakers on Joe Biden's involvement in Hunter Biden's business activity. Archer told lawmakers that Joe Biden joined Hunter Biden and his business associates more than 20 times through speakerphone or in person.

Joe Biden has denied discussing business activities with his son.

US Congressman Dan Goldman told reporters there was no indication that Joe Biden was aware of which parties may have been on the other end of the calls, adding that there is no evidence tying Joe Biden to Hunter Biden's business deals.

However, Republican lawmakers provided a different perspective on Archer's testimony, claiming that it refutes Joe Biden's claims that he never discussed business with Hunter Biden.

Archer's testimony comes amid investigations by lawmakers into potential criminal activity, such as foreign influence peddling, by the Biden family. The House Oversight Committee has been investigating allegations that the Bidens engaged in a multi-million Dollar foreign bribery scheme involving executives of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The House Oversight Committee in a statement on Archer's testimony said Burisma executives placed "constant pressure" on Hunter Biden to get help from the US government to resolve corruption investigations into the company by then-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin.

Hunter Biden and two Burisma executives "called (Washington,) DC" to discuss the matter, Archer purportedly testified. Then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden also dined with the wife of the former mayor of Moscow, Elena Baturina, in 2014, the statement said. The Biden administration has "notably" not included Baturina in public sanctions, the statement said.

The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the Bidens' "money trail" and interview witnesses to determine whether the president is compromised or corrupt or if national security is threatened, the statement added.

