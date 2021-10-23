White House Says Attack on US Base in Syria 'Deliberate,' Reserves Right to Respond

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) The White House believes that the recent attack on its military base in Syria was "deliberate and coordinated" and the United States reserves the right to respond, spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"(U)S Central Command confirmed last night and put out a statement that the al-Tanf garrison area was subjected to a deliberate and coordinated attack. Our initial reports indicate both unmanned aerial systems and rockets were used in the attack. All US personnel have been accounted for," Psaki said during a press briefing. "Of course we always reserve the right to respond as I noted, we have nothing to preview on that front and we're still investigating."