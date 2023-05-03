White House Says Aware of Kremlin Drone Attack Reports, Unable to Confirm Authenticity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

He White House is aware of Russia's charge that Ukraine carried out a drone attack against the Kremlin overnight, but unable to confirm the authenticity of the attack at this time, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The White House is aware of Russia's charge that Ukraine carried out a drone attack against the Kremlin overnight, but unable to confirm the authenticity of the attack at this time, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"We are aware of the reports, but are unable to confirm the authenticity of them at this time," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre stated that it is too early to determine if the United States believes the drone attack is a false flag operation by Russia.