White House Says Aware Of Kremlin Drone Attack Reports, Unable To Confirm Authenticity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 11:29 PM

White House Says Aware of Kremlin Drone Attack Reports, Unable to Confirm Authenticity

The White House is aware of Russia's charge that Ukraine carried out a drone attack against the Kremlin overnight, but unable to confirm the authenticity of the attack at this time, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The White House is aware of Russia's charge that Ukraine carried out a drone attack against the Kremlin overnight, but unable to confirm the authenticity of the attack at this time, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"We are aware of the reports, but are unable to confirm the authenticity of them at this time," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre stated that it is too early to determine if the United States believes the drone attack is a false flag operation by Russia.

