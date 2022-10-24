UrduPoint.com

White House Says Aware Of Letter From Democrats Urging Shift In Ukraine Strategy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 11:43 PM

White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Urging Shift in Ukraine Strategy

The White House is aware of a letter from Democrats urging President Joe Biden for a shift in the Ukraine strategy but believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is not willing to negotiate at the moment, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The White House is aware of a letter from Democrats urging President Joe Biden for a shift in the Ukraine strategy but believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is not willing to negotiate at the moment, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We certainly appreciate the sentiment as expressed by these members of Congress, we are aware of their letter, we have a hearing at the White House and, again, we appreciate their very thoughtful concerns about what's going on in the war in Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing regarding Democrats' call for the United States to hold direct talks with Russia. "It's clear Mr. Putin is in no mood to negotiate."

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia White House Vladimir Putin United States Democrats Congress From

Recent Stories

US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - Stat ..

US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - State Dept.

11 minutes ago
 UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM

UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM

12 minutes ago
 No-Confidence Vote Against French Government Fails ..

No-Confidence Vote Against French Government Fails in Parliament

12 minutes ago
 JCC Reports Delays in Inspections of Ships Involve ..

JCC Reports Delays in Inspections of Ships Involved in 'Food Deal'

12 minutes ago
 Govt to seek transparent inquiry from Kenyan govt: ..

Govt to seek transparent inquiry from Kenyan govt: Ahsan Iqbal

13 minutes ago
 US Takes Seriously Reports Kiev May Use 'Dirty Bom ..

US Takes Seriously Reports Kiev May Use 'Dirty Bomb' But Sees No Such Preparatio ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.