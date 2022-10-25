White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Urging Shift in Ukraine Strategy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The White House is aware of a letter from Democrats urging President Joe Biden for a shift in the Ukraine strategy but believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is not willing to negotiate at the moment, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We certainly appreciate the sentiment as expressed by these members of Congress, we are aware of their letter, we have a hearing at the White House and, again, we appreciate their very thoughtful concerns about what's going on in the war in Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing regarding Democrats' call for the United States to hold direct talks with Russia. "It's clear Mr. Putin is in no mood to negotiate."