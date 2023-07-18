White House Says Believes US Secret Service Cocaine Investigation 'Thorough'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The Biden administration believes the US Secret Service's investigation into cocaine discovered at the presidential residence was conducted thoroughly, despite failing to produce a suspect, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"We believe that the Secret Service did a thorough investigation," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The Secret Service conducted a probe into the discovery of cocaine in the West Wing earlier this month, during which they combed through surveillance footage and other forensic evidence. However, the authorities ultimately closed the investigation without naming a suspect.

Jean-Pierre also said that any changes to White House security protocols in the wake of the incident are the purview of the Secret Service.