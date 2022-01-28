UrduPoint.com

White House Says Berlin's Refusal To Supply Arms To Kiev Does Not Undermine Unity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The White House does not believe that Germany's refusal to allow arms supplies to Ukraine undercuts unity among allies, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday, adding that unity does not require identical positions.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned German Ambassador Anka Feldhusen to express disappointment over Berlin's refusal to supply Kiev with arms. Shipments of arms will not ease the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Germany explained. Media also reported that Berlin is blocking its NATO ally Estonia from transferring German-made military equipment to Ukraine as the latter seeks to bolster its armed forces against Russia.

"Our view is that unity does not mean (being) identical and that there are a range of capacities, capabilities, legal authorities that different countries have, and what is most important is being united against the bellicose rhetoric, the buildup of troops and the potential of Russia invading the sovereign country of Ukraine.

We have found Germany to be very much united with us in that effort as we have found with other European countries," Psaki said when asked if the US believes Germany should stop blocking Estonia's transfer of weapons to Ukraine and if it undermines unity.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months. The West and Kiev accuse Russia of allegedly preparing to invade. Moscow denies this, and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country, adding that the allegations serve as a pretext for expanding the alliance's military presence and deploying more troops to Eastern Europe.

Russia stresses its right to move troops within its own territory and warns that arms supplies to Kiev may encourage the latter to use them against the breakaway Russian-speaking region of Donbas.

