White House Says Biden Administration Probing Cyberattack on RNC

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the Biden administration is investigating reports of the recent cyberattack against the Republican National Committee (RNC).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the Biden administration is investigating reports of the recent cyberattack against the Republican National Committee (RNC).

"We of course are investigating, the FBI and CISA [Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency] are in touch with the RNC and we will determine attribution and make a decision accordingly," Psaki said

Psaki said US media reports claiming the Russian cybercriminal group Cozy Bear is behind the cyberattack got ahead of the administration and the investigation and that an actual attribution has not yet been issued.