UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says Biden Administration Probing Cyberattack On RNC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:45 PM

White House Says Biden Administration Probing Cyberattack on RNC

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the Biden administration is investigating reports of the recent cyberattack against the Republican National Committee (RNC).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the Biden administration is investigating reports of the recent cyberattack against the Republican National Committee (RNC).

"We of course are investigating, the FBI and CISA [Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency] are in touch with the RNC and we will determine attribution and make a decision accordingly," Psaki said

Psaki said US media reports claiming the Russian cybercriminal group Cozy Bear is behind the cyberattack got ahead of the administration and the investigation and that an actual attribution has not yet been issued.

Related Topics

Russia White House FBI Media

Recent Stories

GCU holds Qiraat, Naat contests

2 minutes ago

Ziauddin University organizes dialogue on social m ..

2 minutes ago

GCU student wins gold medal in Wushu Championship

2 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

8 minutes ago

UN Security Council May Address Situation in Haiti ..

8 minutes ago

Trump Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against YouTu ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.