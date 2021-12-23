UrduPoint.com

White House Says Biden Administration Purchased 10Mln Pfizer, 3Mln Merck Antiviral Pills

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The Biden administration purchased a combined 13 million doses of antiviral pills from the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Merck and will be used to treat people infected with the novel coronavirus, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We have purchased 10 million Pfizer doses, three million Merck and we'll be prepared to distribute them as soon as supply is ready," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki pointed out that the pharmaceutical companies have experienced difficulties in producing the antiviral treatments, but the Biden administration will try to make available as many as possible.

Earlier on Wednesday, the food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's Paxlovid pill to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases that is the first oral drug cleared to treat the disease. The FDA has not yet approved Merck's pill.

The Biden administration purchased the 10 million doses of Pfizer's oral treatment for $5 billion and Merck, if approved, will be awarded $2.2 billion for its pills, according to media reports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the Omicron variant is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new cases as of last week.

