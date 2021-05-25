White House Says Biden Briefed On Belarus Ryanair Incident, No Updates To Announce
Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:12 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that President Joe Biden was briefed on the Ryanair incident in Belarus, but had no updates to provide on the matter.
"He was briefed this morning during this PDB [President's Daily Briefing] by his national security team," Psaki said when asked about Biden's response to the Ryanair incident in Belarus.