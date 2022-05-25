White House Says Biden Briefed on Texas School Shooting, Will Give Speech This Evening

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden was briefed on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 14 children and one teacher dead, and will deliver remarks on the situation this evening, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement via Twitter.

"President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available," Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. "His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House."

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has also been briefed on the shooting, to which US Customs and Border Patrol personnel responded, the Department of Homeland Security said via Twitter.