White House Says Biden Call With Zelenskyy Began At 1:34 P.m. EST

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy started their conversation at 1:34 p.m. local time today, the White House said.

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he positively assesses the recent online meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States adding that he will be ready to say more after his own conversation with the US leader.

