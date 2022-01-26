White House Says Biden Called Reporter He Insulted to Convey 'It Was Nothing Personal'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden called Fox news reporter Peter Doocy to convey that it was nothing personal when he referred to him as a "stupid son of a bitch" after an event on Monday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"The President called Peter...

He conveyed to him that it was 'nothing personal, man,' and also acknowledged that all of you are going to ask him a range of questions," Psaki told reporters, including Doocy, during a press briefing.

Biden also talked with the reporter about moving forward and acknowledged that he would ask different questions from everybody else, Doocy said on Fox News.

Doocy asked Biden during the event at the White House whether the high inflation experienced in the United States is a political liability that prompted the president to respond.