White House Says Biden Calling for 'Common Sense' Gun Laws, Not Second Amendment Changes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) President Joe Biden is calling for so-called "common sense" gun control measures and not changes to the Second Amendment in the wake of several high-profile shootings in the United States, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"The President's been very clear. What he is calling for is common sense gun reform, that's it," Jean-Pierre said on Thursday. "We're not talking about the Second Amendment or doing anything to get rid of the Second Amendment."

The Biden administration and congressional lawmakers have renewed discussion about passing gun control legislation following a shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left 21 people dead, as well as a supermarket shooting in New York that killed 10 people.

Biden on Sunday will visit Uvalde, Texas where the elementary school shooting occurred on Tuesday to grieve with the community, which lost 19 children and two teachers in the incident.

The shooting in Texas came shortly after another mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York by an alleged white supremacist, which the FBI qualified as a racially motivated hate crime. Three individuals were injured and 10 others killed by the 18-year old suspect.