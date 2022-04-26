White House Says Biden 'Concerned' by Power of Social Media After Musk Buys Twitter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden is more concerned about the power of large social media platforms than about who owns them, White House press secretary told reporters..

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has reached a deal to buy Twitter for around $44 billion, in a move that will delist the social media giant from the New York Stock Exchange and make it privately-held, the company said in a statement earlier on Monday.

"I'm not going to comment on a specific transaction. What I can tell you, no matter who owns or runs Twitter, the President has long been concerned about the power of large social media platforms, the power they have over our everyday lives.

He has long argued that tech platforms must be held accountable for the harms they cause," Psaki said on Monday when asked to comment on the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk.

Psaki noted that Biden has been a strong supporter of antitrust reforms that would require more transparency from large media platforms and he is encouraged that there is a bipartisan interest in Congress to accomplish that.

Musk had earlier bought a 9.1% stake in Twitter from the open market for nearly $3 billion before making a bid for its remaining shares that he did not already own.