White House Says Biden Currently Has No Plans to Talk With Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) US President Joe Biden has no plans at present to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"Not currently," Bedingfield said when asked whether any plans exist for the two leaders to speak. "We've been very clear that any re-engagement of diplomacy at that level would require significant demonstration from the Russians of serious de-escalation and we have not seen that."