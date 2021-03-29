WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden does not plan to meet with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a briefing on Monday.

Biden said on Thursday that he is willing to do "some form of diplomacy" with North Korea, but conditioned any talks by reaching an end result of the country becoming denuclearized.

When asked whether this includes meeting with Kim, Psaki said, "I think his approach would be quite different, and that is not his intention."