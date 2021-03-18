UrduPoint.com
White House Says Biden Does Not Regret Calling Putin 'Killer'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:59 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden does not regret calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a killer, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday.

" No," Psaki said, when asked whether Biden regrets calling Putin a killer.

"The president gave a direct answer to a direct question."

Moscow recalled its US ambassador over the comments, which the Russian embassy said were ill-considered and have endangered relations between the two countries.

