White House Says Biden, Erdogan to Hold Bilateral Meeting in Vilnius on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the White House said on Monday.

"In the evening, the President (Biden) will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye. This bilateral meeting at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center, Vilnius, Lithuania will have an out-of-town pool spray at the top," the White House statement said.

Earlier today, Erdogan expressed his intention to meet with Biden and work on solving issues around the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets by Ankara.