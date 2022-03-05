White House Says Biden, Finnish President Discussed Importance of NATO 'Open Door' Policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto discussed the importance of the NATO open door policy and transatlantic cooperation against Russia, the White House said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

met today with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and ensuring strong defense and deterrence in northern Europe," the White House said in a press release on Friday. "The leaders also discussed ongoing transatlantic coordination to impose costs on Russia... The Presidents also discussed the importance of NATO's Open Door policy. In addition, they discussed energy security and efforts to address climate change."