White House Says Biden Gave US Military Commanders Full Authority To Target IS-K

US President Joe Biden gave military commanders all necessary approvals to target the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K terror group, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan after a suicide attack by the group left 13 US servicemembers dead, the White House said on Friday

"Our commanders also updated the President and Vice President on plans to develop ISIS-K targets. The next few days of the mission will be the most dangerous period to date. The President reaffirmed with the commanders his approval of all authorities they need to conduct the operation and protect our troops, and all reported back that they have the resources they believe they need to do so effectively," the White House said.

