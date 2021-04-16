UrduPoint.com
White House Says Biden Invitation To Putin Remains Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:23 AM

US President Joe Biden's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a bilateral meeting remains open, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a bilateral meeting remains open, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"The invitation remains open and we believe it would be a good step in continuing to move forward in the development of a stable and predictable relationship," Psaki said in a press briefing.

