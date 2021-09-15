White House Says Biden Knows General Milley, Has Complete Confidence in His Leadership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden has worked with the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley for eight months and has complete confidence in his leadership, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"The President (Biden) knows General Milley. He has been Chairman of the Joint Chiefs for almost eight months of his presidency. They have worked side by side through a range of international events, and the President has complete confidence in his leadership, his patriotism, and his fidelity to our Constitution," Psaki said during a press briefing.