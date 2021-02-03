UrduPoint.com
White House Says Biden Needs Time To Fix Immigration System, Warns Against Coming To US

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:30 AM

White House Says Biden Needs Time to Fix Immigration System, Warns Against Coming to US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US President Joe Biden needs time to fix the damages done to US immigration policy by the Trump administration including reuniting children in detention centers with their parents, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are trying to repair the damage, and the horrific actions of the prior administration by trying to do everything we can to reunite these kids with their families," Psaki said. "But it remains a dangerous trip. It remains a [question of] time. It is not the time to come to the United States. We need to take the time to put in place an immigration process, so people can be treated humanely."

More Stories From World

