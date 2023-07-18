Open Menu

White House Says Biden, Netanyahu Will 'Probably' Meet Before End Of Year

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will likely meet in-person before the end of the year, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"They have agreed that they will meet, probably before the end of this year," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The details of the location and timing of the meeting are still being worked out, Kirby added.

