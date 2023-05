White House Says Biden on Friday Approved Training Ukrainians on F-16s

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Friday approved training Ukrainian armed forces in F-16 fighter jets, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a press conference in Japan.

"Just yesterday, President Biden informed his G7 counterparts that the United States will support a joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s," Sullivan said on Friday.