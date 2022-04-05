(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) US Envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield's call to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council was made at the direction of President Joe Biden in light of the situation in Ukraine's Bucha, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"Yes," Psaki said when asked whether it was Biden's direction to seek Russia's suspension from the council.