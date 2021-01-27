White House Says Biden, Putin Agreed to Explore Strategic Stability Discussions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden during their phone call on Tuesday agreed to examine strategic stability talks on a number of arms control and security matters, the White House said in a statement.

"They discussed both countries' willingness to extend New START for five years, agreeing to have their teams work urgently to complete the extension by February 5," the readout said. "They also agreed to explore strategic stability discussions on a range of arms control and emerging security issues."