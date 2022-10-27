UrduPoint.com

White House Says Biden 'Relentlessly' Focused On Bringing Down Inflation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 02:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden understands that American families are burdened by inflation and will try to mitigate costs, a White House official said during a conference call.

"There is no question that families are feeling the brunt of inflation, the President knows that their prices are too high, it's why he is relentlessly focused on bringing them down," the official said.

Biden will continue to take steps to ensure that supply meets demand when it comes to oil so gas prices can come down for American consumers, the official said.

Media reported earlier this week that the White House is worried that Democrats could lose the US House of Representatives and Senate in the midterm elections in November as races and the odds of retaining control over both chambers of Congress tighten.

US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hangs in the balance. All 435 House seats and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.

