White House Says Biden Sought To Prevent Nord Stream Operations, Denies Sabotage

Published September 29, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden sought to prevent Russia's Nord Stream 2 energy pipeline from becoming operational but did not engage in any act of sabotage against the infrastructure, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"The president said that (Nord Stream 2) wouldn't become operational and we would work with Germany on that," Jean-Pierre said when asked about Biden's previous statements on ending Nord Stream 2 and speculation about US sabotage, which she denied.

Explosions along the pipeline resulted in leaks that are being investigated by Swedish authorities, who have not ruled out the possibility of foreign involvement in the incident.

More Stories From World

