Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 11:00 PM

White House Says Biden Spoke With Mexican President Earlier on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden spoke with his Mexican counterpart, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in the morning, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that the President spoke to President AMLO (Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador)... earlier today this morning," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The phone call took place amid a massive surge of illegal migrants on the US-Mexico border with the Trump-era public health emergency order known as Title 42 - which allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - set to expire on Thursday.

An all-time record number of migrants have arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 2.3 million people. In the fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.

