White House Says Biden Spoke With NATO Chief Amid Reports on Missiles Incident in Poland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden spoke with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg amid reports of an explosion in Poland near the Ukraine border, allegedly caused by Russian missiles.

The call comes after Biden and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda spoke about the explosion during which the US president offered support in the investigation into the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reported that an explosion was caused by Russian missiles in Poland near the border with Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense denied a connection to the incident and claimed it was a provocation to escalate tensions.

The NATO Council will reportedly meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation and the alliance's possible response.