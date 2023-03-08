UrduPoint.com

White House Says Biden Updated On Attack On Americans In Mexico, Engaged On Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden has been updated on an attack on four US citizens in Mexico that left two killed and one other wounded after the group was reportedly abducted by a cartel, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"We're still working with Mexican officials to learn more and to have all Americans returned to the United States," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "President Biden has been kept updated on this incident. Senior members of the White House have also been engaged."

Earlier on Tuesday, the governor of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, Americo Villarreal Anaya, confirmed that two of the four Americans were killed and one other wounded.

The four US citizens from South Carolina reportedly entered Mexico for medical purposes, but may have been abducted by a cartel who mistook them as Haitian drug dealers.

Jean-Pierre also said attacks on US citizens are unacceptable no matter where or under what circumstances they happen.

The Biden administration, she added, will continue to work closely with the Mexican government to pursue justice in the case.

