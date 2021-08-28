UrduPoint.com

White House Says Biden, US Military Have All The Authorities To Attack ISIS-K

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that US President Joe Biden and the US military have all the authorities to carry out attacks against the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K terror group, banned in Russia) without congressional approval.

"I can just assure you the President and the military feel they have all the authorities they need to attack ISIS-K," Psaki told reporters during a press briefing.

IS-K claimed responsibility for attacks outside Kabul international airport that killed 13 US service members.

