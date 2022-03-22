White House Says Biden Was Clear That US Not Looking For War With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) US President Joe Biden was clear that the United States is not looking for a war with Russia, but if Moscow conducts a cybercafe attack against Russia, Washington will respond, Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said on Monday.

"The president was clear - we are not looking for a conflict with Russia. if Russia initiates a cyberattack against the US, we will respond," she told reporters during a briefing.