(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The White House is confident the Justice Department's review of President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified government documents from his vice presidency will show that they were inadvertently misplaced, Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber said on Thursday.

"We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake," Sauber said in a statement.

The White House has cooperated closely with the Justice Department throughout its review, and it will continue that cooperation with the Special Counsel appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the matter, Sauber added.