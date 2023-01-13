UrduPoint.com

White House Says Biden's Classified Docs 'Inadvertently Misplaced,' Review Will Prove It

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 12:50 AM

White House Says Biden's Classified Docs 'Inadvertently Misplaced,' Review Will Prove It

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The White House is confident the Justice Department's review of President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified government documents from his vice presidency will show that they were inadvertently misplaced, Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber said on Thursday.

"We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake," Sauber said in a statement.

The White House has cooperated closely with the Justice Department throughout its review, and it will continue that cooperation with the Special Counsel appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the matter, Sauber added.

Related Topics

Lawyers White House From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

50 minutes ago
 SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industri ..

SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industries to develop smart factories

51 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next Febr ..

&#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next February

51 minutes ago
 Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized ..

Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized to Store Classified Documents ..

57 minutes ago
 Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to ..

Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to restore N.Ireland govt

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.