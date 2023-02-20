The visit of US President Joe Biden to Kiev was bold and risky, but the president takes his commitment to Ukraine seriously and will continue to do so, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Biden arrived in Kiev for an unannounced visit for the first time since the start of the special operation by Russia and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This trip today was a bold and strong move on President Biden's part in the face of extreme difficulty, the extreme difficulty of making this trip as president of the United States. It was logistically complicated and difficult and it sent an incredibly powerful message that President Biden has faith in Ukrainian people and is unwavering in his commitment to stand by them," Bedingfield said.