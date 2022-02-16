White House Says Bipartisan Effort on Russia Sanctions Best Way Forward

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Bipartisan cooperation on a sanctions package to impose against Russia in the event they invade Ukraine remains the best way to move the effort forward, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"Our view remains that a bipartisan effort would be the best effort moving forward," Psaki said during a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday.

Republican members of the US Senate on Tuesday introduced legislation that would impose sanctions on Moscow and support Kiev in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The legislation would impose costs on Russia including sanctions on banks and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as well as will support Ukraine with $500 million in foreign military financing. Russia has repeatedly denied having plans to attack any country, including Ukraine.