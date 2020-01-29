UrduPoint.com
White House Says Bolton Book Contains Classified Information That Must Be Omitted - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's forthcoming book contains classified information that may not be published or disclosed, White House Senior Director for Records, Access and Information Security Management Ellen Knight said in a letter to Bolton's attorney Charles Cooper revealed on Wednesday.

"Based on our preliminary review, the manuscript appears to contain significant amounts of classified information... Under Federal law and the nondisclosure agreements your client signed as a condition for gaining success to classified information, the manuscript may not be published or otherwise disclosed without the deletion of this classified information," Knight said in the letter on January 23.

The letter noted that the Bolton's book manuscript remains under review.

The manuscript reportedly mentions that Trump told Bolton last August about his intention to freeze $391 million of approved military aid to Ukraine until Ukrainian officials opened an investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Senate Republicans, who initially hoped to complete the trial without calling any witnesses, face mounting pressure to allow witness testimony following accounts of Bolton's book.

The Senate is expected to vote on Friday or Saturday whether to allow additional witnesses and evidence in the impeachment trial of Trump.

